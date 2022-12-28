The city of Villa Rica announced on Tuesday that due to the cold temperatures, a number of water lines have broken and they are asking everyone to take the necessary steps to save water.
According to the Facebook post published by the city, the announcement is as follows:
"With the extremely cold temperatures we've been experiencing, there have been a number of water line breaks in the City and surrounding area. This puts an unusually high demand in our water system. We would like to ask everyone to take steps necessary to conserve water over the next few days so we can continue to supply service to all of our residents and businesses. We will provide an update on our demand as soon as possible."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.