A $42.6 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year has been adopted by Villa Rica’s City Council. On Tuesday, the council voted unanimously for the approval of a new budget that flaunts an adjustment with the spending plan decreasing by 16% compared to last year.

Set to go into effect beginning October 1, the budget will fund only a portion of the city staff’s requested projects while accounting for the inflation that affects all taxpayers. Out of the $16.5 million requested by the city’s staff for needs and projects such as personnel and additional operating items such as new projects, programs, and ideas that the departments requested for this upcoming budget, only $6.7 million was allocated, leaving much needed items like rate increases in the sewer and solid waste departments and other items totaling an amount of $9.8 million to fall by the wayside.

