A $42.6 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year has been adopted by Villa Rica’s City Council. On Tuesday, the council voted unanimously for the approval of a new budget that flaunts an adjustment with the spending plan decreasing by 16% compared to last year.
Set to go into effect beginning October 1, the budget will fund only a portion of the city staff’s requested projects while accounting for the inflation that affects all taxpayers. Out of the $16.5 million requested by the city’s staff for needs and projects such as personnel and additional operating items such as new projects, programs, and ideas that the departments requested for this upcoming budget, only $6.7 million was allocated, leaving much needed items like rate increases in the sewer and solid waste departments and other items totaling an amount of $9.8 million to fall by the wayside.
Although a sewer rate increase is needed, the budget forgoes a price hike in that area. Instead, to keep pace with the expenses of the water and sewer fund, the budget includes a slight increase in water rates based on a customer’s use. The water rate adjustment amounts to an extra 81 cents for average users of 4,000 gallons of water per month.
Compared to the previous year, the city of Villa Rica anticipates a 9% increase in personnel salaries and benefits, going from $13 million to $14.2 million. Included in the budget for personnel is a 5% cost-of-living adjustment that will be added to city staff salaries as well as a correct salary compression adjustment for the Villa Rica Police Department.
Allocating nearly $160,000 to maintain and repair city buildings, the budget funds most of the water and sewer projects needed to improve infrastructure throughout the city. $5.9 million are in the plans to use on various capital (building or equipment) needs. Many of these will be funded by Special Local Option Sales Taxes (SPLOST) from both Carroll and Douglas counties. But most infrastructure projects will be covered by remaining ARPA funds, low interest loans from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA), and contributions from the general and water/sewer funds.
The city plans to spend $278,000 in new equipment in vehicles and $975,000 in various site improvement projects, including the beginning of plans for a new municipal complex that would unite all the city’s scattered departments under one roof.
The city plans to spend $278,000 in new equipment in vehicles and $975,000 in various site improvement projects, including the beginning of plans for a new municipal complex that would unite all the city's scattered departments under one roof.
With anticipated increases in revenue from sales tax and building permits as the city continues to grow and higher receipts from the Pine Mountain Gold Museum are accumulated, the adopted 6.25 millage rate will pay about a third of the city’s general fund which includes police salaries. The $6 million in the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that the city received last year, will not be a part of this year’s budget.
The biggest area of capital projects will be in upgrades to infrastructure. The budget sets aside $2.7 million for water projects, most of which would involve new utility designs for the as-yet built Mirror Lake Connector and North Loop. Sewer projects will claim another $1.8 million, including design and construction of the new Shoreline Lift Station.
Road improvements and resurfacing will be funded through a combination of state transportation Local Maintenance and Improvement Grants (LMIG) and money from the city’s share of remaining and current SPLOST funds.
A half-million-dollar matching grant by the city for a $1.7 million state Rural Development Grant is also included in the budget which is expected to help bring improvements to the central business district. While more than $727,000 has been set aside from the Douglas County SPLOST for Conners Road Park, the first significant investment in recreational activities for the city’s newest passive park, the bonds that funded the wastewater treatment plant and other debts remain the responsibility of the city. The FY23 budget allocates $2.4 million for debt service.
