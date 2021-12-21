VPD budgets $18,000 for shop with a cop event

During their annual shop with a cop event, Villa Rica officers budgeted approximately $18,000 to purchase presents for children in need.
Shop with a Cop is an annual program in which police officers take children Christmas shopping who may not otherwise get any presents.
According to officials, Villa Rica has participated in this program for at least the past 20 years.
While the primary purpose of the program is to help children enjoy the holiday, officers say they believe that it helps kids see them in a different light and encourages trust.
This year, the event was held at the Walmart, located at 600 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway on Monday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.
Keith Shaddix, Villa Rica Police Department captain, said that several businesses, civic organizations, and individuals have contributed, many of which do not wish to have their names published.
“In addition to those businesses, there was three churches that came together to do a combined service,” said Shaddix. “They took up donations that night just for shop with a cop.
“It’s all through the community and we are just super blessed that we raised as much money as we have.”
Shaddix said the shopping took place in three groups, providing gifts for 113 children on the list, with $150 budgeted per child.
Shaddix told the Villa Rican on Monday that not only did they purchase items for the children, they also purchased items for seniors. The gifts were to be delivered on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23.
“There are 94 seniors that we will be delivering gifts to,” said Shaddix. “Although we didn’t spend as much on the seniors, we spent nearly $1,000 on their gifts.”
Additionally, Shaddix said the generosity of the community is one of the reasons he loves what he does.
“That’s why I love working here,” said Shaddix. “This community supports us and what we do. This is great.”
