Early voting begins Monday and will continues through Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Carroll County Election Office in Carrollton located at 423 College St. Voting is available Monday-Friday during that period from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on two Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A second early voting site in Carroll County will be available at Powell Park Center in Villa Rica between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning Oct. 31 and going through Nov. 4.
However, it should be noted that there will be no Saturday voting at the Villa Rica site, only at the main election center in Carrollton.
Georgia’s 14 U.S. Congressional seats and one of two U.S. Senate seats will be on the ballot.
In regard to state posts that voters will cast votes, three candidates are running for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and agriculture commissioner.
There are six elected positions on the Carroll County ballot that are not being contested, including District 30 State Senator Mike Dugan, District 72 State House Representative David Huddleston.
Three of the Carroll County Commission seats that are up for election in this year's election cycle, including District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance, District 4 Commissioner Steve Fuller and District 6 Commissioner Danny Bailey, are all Republican incumbents except for Bailey who won in the primary to replace George Chambers, who chose to retire after his term at the end of 2022.
Also running unopposed is Carl E. Brack for the West Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District.
Additionally on the ballot for registered voters in the City of Carrollton is a special election regarding redevelopment powers. The proposed act is be considered is a "yes or no vote" and is listed on the sample ballot.
Rounding out the ballot are two proposed constitutional amendments, one that provides for suspension of compensation of certain State officers and members of the General Assembly while such individual is suspended from office following indictment for a felony.
The other proposed amendment, also which came out of 2022 General Assembly, provides that the governing authority of each county, municipality, and consolidated government and the board of education of each independent and county school system in this state to be authorized to grant temporary tax relief to properties within its jurisdiction which are severely damaged or destroyed as a result of a disaster and located within a nationally declared disaster area.
The two referendum questions include one in regard to proposed ad valorem tax exceptions for certain equipment used by timber producers in the production or harvest of timber. The other is the expansion of ad valorem tax exceptions for certain agriculture equipment and farm products. Both proposed referendum questions are explained in detail on the ballot.
According to Carroll County Elections Supervisor Greg Rigby, who provided the Times-Georgian with a sample ballot, he and his staff and poll workers are ready to go for early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election, unlike some voting sites in the state which have reported staffing shortages.
