Early voting begins Monday and will continues through Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Carroll County Election Office in Carrollton located at 423 College St. Voting is available Monday-Friday during that period from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on two Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A second early voting site in Carroll County will be available at Powell Park Center in Villa Rica between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning Oct. 31 and going through Nov. 4.

