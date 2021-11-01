Today in Election Day for four municipalities in Carroll County, as voters who have not yet voted early go to their polling places.
During the early voting period that began Oct. 12 and ended Friday, 756 Carroll County residents cast ballots, either in person or by absentee ballot, according to information released Monday by the county Board of Elections.
To be counted, absentee ballots should have been received at the election office 11 days before the vote, which was Friday, Oct. 22.
The Nov. 2 municipal elections will take place in Bowdon, Carrollton, Villa Rica and Whitesburg, where there are contested elections. Elections that had been scheduled for Temple and Mt. Zion were cancelled after only one person qualified for the city positions that would have been on the ballot.
In Carrollton, the only contested race is that for the Ward 2 seat currently held by Brett Ledbetter; Carrollton physician Brent Harris is challenging him. The challenger for the Ward 1 seat held by Jacqueline Bridges was disqualified, leaving that post secure for Bridges.
There is also only one contested race in Bowdon, where challenger Rhonda Keith is opposing Ward 1 incumbent Jan Johnson.
In Villa Rica, there are three city council seats on the ballot as well as a referendum.
In Ward 3, Leslie McPherson is defending her council seat against political newcomer Afoma Eguh-Okafor. Ward 4 incumbent Michael Young is opposed by another newcomer, Anna McCoy. And Ward 5 Council Member Danny Carter is being opposed by former mayoral candidate Dominique Conteh.
Also on the Villa Rica ballot is a referendum on whether the VR city council can approve package sales of alcohol. The council called the referendum after the state legislature made it easier for citizens to petition for such a referendum.
A spokesperson for the Douglas County elections office noted that 109 early votes were cast for VR wards 4 and 5, portions of which are in that county, and for the citywide referendum.
There are three contested races in Whitesburg. Post 1 Councilmember Robert Arnell is defending his seat against challenger Donna Whitley. In Post 3, incumbent Lucy Gamble is opposed by Jessica Davis, and in Post 4, incumbent Councilmember Mike Sprayberry is squaring off against Chris Lewis.
The City of Temple cancelled its municipal election after the end of the qualifying period left incumbent for Mayor Michael Johnson and Ward 2 Council Member Howard Walden unchallenged. Ward 1 council member Terron Bivens declined to qualify, meaning that seat will go to Casey Russom, the only person who did qualify for that post.
Mt. Zion also cancelled its election because only one person qualified for each seat.
The highest number of early voters in Carroll County was at the Villa Rica City precinct, where 231 in-person votes were cast and 34 absentee ballots. The next highest vote count was at the county elections office on College Street in Carrollton, where 214 in-person votes and six absentee ballots were cast.
All told, 695 people in the county voted early in person, while 61 voted by absentee ballot.
Through a county spokesperson, county Elections Supervisor Greg Rigby said it was difficult to compare the early voting turnout between this general election and previous elections.
“Municipal elections are all different, depending on how many cities, how many races, the number of contested races and which races are being contested,” Rigby said. “So, there is no typical turnout to compare this number to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.