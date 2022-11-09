In August, Haralson County Commissioners considered a group of resolutions that would put alcohol referendums on the November ballot for voters, regarding the sales of alcohol on Sundays.
Each of those resolutions passed during Tuesday’s election.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
In August, Haralson County Commissioners considered a group of resolutions that would put alcohol referendums on the November ballot for voters, regarding the sales of alcohol on Sundays.
Each of those resolutions passed during Tuesday’s election.
During the Augustmeeting, county attorney David Mecklin read aloud each resolution for consideration. Commissioner Jamie Brown presided over the votes as Commission Chairman recused himself due to his ownership of convenience stores in the county.
“Each and every one of these resolutions is to call for a referendum to allow the citizens of Haralson County to vote,” Mecklin said at the time. “They all do deal with alcoholic beverages, but you are not actually approving any additional sales of alcoholic beverages in the county. You are simply approving referendums to let the citizens decide that.”
One resolution was to ask for allowance for issuing of license for the package sales of distilled spirits be approved in the unincorporated portions of Haralson County.
Another resolution asking if by-the-drink sales by licensed retailers of malt beverages, wine, and distilled spirits and to allow package sales on Sundays, typically called the “Sunday Sales” referendum, according to Mecklin.
With voters passing, it allows sales of alcohol between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
Now the commission must determine what rules they will put in place regarding those laws.
“You can make them as strict or as lenient as the board chooses to make them,” Mecklin said.
In other races, much like the rest of Haralson County, Tyler Paul Smith’s Republican run for re-election was wildly successful.
In the final unofficial results obtained Wednesday morning, Smith will retain his House District 18 seat defeating Democrat Pat Rhudy by a more than 10-1 margin.
Smith garnered 10,357 votes to Rhudy’s 1,187. There were 15 write-in votes cast as well.
All local candidates who were up for re-election ran unopposed.
In the high-profile races, Herschel Walker carried Haralson County handily over incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. Walker received 9,786 votes to Warnock’s 1,496 votes.
Incumbent Republican Brian Kemp also carried the county by a wide margin over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Kemp garnered 10,395 votes to Abrams’ 1,166.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also carried the county as well getting 9,868 votes to Bee Nguyen’s 1,192.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.