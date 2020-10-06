It’s the final week of the regular season for high school volleyball teams.
That means squads are looking to close out their 2020 campaign on a high note as they gear up for region tournaments with the hopes of advancing to the GHSA state tournament.
Bremen Lady Blue Devils: The Bremen Lady Blue Devils head into this week’s action with a 15-10 overall record and a 6-2 record in Region 6 A/AA public school action.
The Lady Blue Devils have won nine of their last 10 games and close out the regular season with matches this week against Rockmart, East Paulding and Hiram.
Carrollton Lady Trojans: The Lady Trojans headed into the final week of the regular season with a 16-14 overall record and a 4-1 record in Region 5-AAAAAA.
Carrollton played at home against East Paulding on Tuesday on the heels of a winning streak that included victories against Central and Heritage School from Newnan.
The Lady Trojans swept both of those matches 2-0.
Central Lady Lions: The Lady Lions started a busy week of volleyball action with contests on the road against Northgate on Tuesday.
The tri-match also included Villa Rica.
Central began the week with a 19-13-1 record and a 4-2 record in league play.
The Lady Lions have won three of their last five games.
Central’s Charlee Causey leads the Lady Lions with 156 kills. Charleigh Adair has 140 kills.
Serving has also been a key element for the Lady Lions this year. Ashley Peek has 52 aces and Savannah Walker has 62.
Walker has also shown her ability to keep points alive with 378 digs.
Peek has added to her stat totals with 516 assists and 156 digs.
Several other members of the Central volleyball team have over 100 digs, including Kaylee Crook (156), Peek (156), Ayla Robinson (131) and Salem Kempf (107).
Haralson County: The Lady Rebels started the final week of the regular season with an 18-10 overall record and a 3-5 mark in region play.
The Lady Rebels began the week with matches against Lithia Springs and Alexander on Tuesday.
It will be the second meeting between Haralson County and Lithia Springs.
In the first meeting, Haralson County swept the match 2-0.
Heard County: The Lady Braves began the week seeking just their second victory of the season.
Heard County (1-25) posted its only victory against Pepperell midway through the season.
The Lady Braves hosted Temple and Callaway on Tuesday.
Temple: The Lady Tigers closed out the regular season with matches at Heard County on Tuesday.
Temple has struggled at times this season with a 5-22 overall record and a 2-4 region record.
Temple’s last victory came on Sept. 29 when it beat Haralson County 2-0.
The Lady Tigers play at Callaway on Thursday.
Villa Rica: The Lady Wildcats opened the volleyball week on Tuesday with a couple key tests that featured matches at Northgate in Coweta County.
The Lady Wildcats are 16-16-2 overall and 3-3 in Region 6-AAAAA action.
Villa Rica comes into the contests on a two-game winning streak that includes a 2-1 win over East Paulding and a 2-0 sweep over Alexander.
Stats included in this story were taken from Maxprep; Not every school posts its statistical information.
