Defending GISA Class AAAA volleyball champion Oak Mountain Academy began the week with a 5-2 record and a three-game winning streak.
Oak Mountain swept GHSA programs Central and Woodland to start the winning streak.
Bremen
The Bremen Lady Blue Devils’ season is off to a fast start.
Bremen began the week 11-1 and ranked fourth in the Class A poll.
The Lady Blue Devils started the season winning eight of their first nine games.
Carrollton
The Lady Trojans went into the week with a 4-9 record.
Carrollton lost five of its last six games but swept Calhoun.
The Lady Trojans were set to open Region play on Thursday on the road against winless South Paulding Appearances: The Lady Lions entered the week with an 8-10 record.
Central
Central and Villa Rica played Tuesday with the Lady Wildcat sweeping the match.
The Lady Lions have been led by Charlie Causey with 60 kills, 31 aces, and 43 digs.
Elissa Robinson entered the week with 26 aces, 58 digs, 99 assists, and 27 kills.
Ashlee Peek had 138 assists, 23 aces, and 75 digs.
Central began the week winning two of its last four matches, beating Woodland and Haralson County.
It lost twice to GISA defending state champion Oak Mountain.
Heard County
The Lady Braves went into the week with a 3-9 record.
Heard County had two non-region games scheduled for Thursday at Paulding County. Hiram was also set to be part of the three-team matchup.
Through the team’s early matches, Samaia Reid had 14 kills and eight aces.
Sara Hubbard had 13 aces and 18 digs through the early matches.
Temple
The Lady Tigers closed out last week’s volleyball action with a sweep of Heirway Christian.
Temple was scheduled to play Chapel Hill on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers will also play Oak Mountain next week on the road.
Villa Rica
After Tuesday’s game against Central, the Lady Wildcats moved to 6-4 with a 3-0 sweep of Central.
Villa Rica went into the week winning two out of its last three contests including Pepperell and Paulding County.
The Lady Wildcats were placed in their early matches by Kylie Holmes. She began the year with 15 kills and five aces.
Abbie Smith had 18 kills and 12 digs through her early appearances.
