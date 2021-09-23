The Wolves are back on the road again this weekend with their first destination slated for Valdosta, GA for a GSC matchup against the Valdosta State Blazers on Friday night. First serve for Friday's match is set for 6 p.m. The Wolves will then turn around and head to Pensacola, FL on Saturday for another GSC matchup against the West Florida Argonauts. First serve for Saturday's match is set for 2 p.m.
BACK ON THE ROAD
• After a tough home opening loss to Auburn-Montgomery, the Wolves will shift their focus to another GSC conference team, the Valdosta State Blazers. The Wolves and the Blazers faced off back in March where the Wolves took a 3-0 win. This will be the Wolves 10th game of the season away from home.
HARRIS BREAKS INTO THE TOP-10
• Emilee Harris' 764 career digs puts her firmly into the 10th spot in UWG Volleyball history. Through 10 games this season, Harris is averaging 10.2 digs per game. She is currently 35 digs away from moving into the 9th spot.
SCHULTZ STEPS UP
• After not playing in seven of the first eight games, Ainsley Schultz has been the Wolves primary setter for the past two games. In those two games, Schultz has a combined 88 assists with a career-high 50 assists coming against Emory last weekend.
MATCHUP TO WATCH
• Friday night's matchup will involve battles at the net between UWG's Tierra White and VSU's Kennedy DeLuca. White comes into this game leading the Wolves in kills with 133. DeLuca leads the Blazers in blocks with 42 total blocks on the season. UWG's White will then have another high-quality matchup against West Florida's Veresia Yon. In 2019, Yon was announced to the All-GSC First Team, D2CCA All-South Region First Team, and AVCA All Region Team as a redshirt freshman. Yon has maintained her strong play this season as she leads the Argonauts in kills(136) and blocks(61).
