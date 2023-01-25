Mary “Vivian” Ogle, 100, of Buchanan, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at a local health care facility. She was born April 24, 1922, in Newnan, Georgia, daughter of the late Otis F. and Eula Mae Kimball Gill. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Cook; brother, E.O. Gill; and a granddaughter Jody Garner Hunt.

Vivian will be fondly remembered by her family and friends as a loving, kind, compassionate person. She was a mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family with all her heart.

