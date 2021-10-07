The “Delta wave” has apparently passed through west Georgia, as the number of COVID patients in the region has now fallen to the lowest since late July.
But during that time, the more transmissible and aggressive variant of the original pandemic virus wreaked havoc on the area’s health care system, as it did across the nation.
At the height of the COVID surge in mid September, 111 people were hospitalized with the illness in Tanner hospitals, pushing the four facilities well above their occupancy. Within the space of one month, 75 people died, with the worst week being Sept. 14 - Sept. 21, when 21 patients died systemwide.
Most of those patients – and most of the deaths – involved patients who chose not to take the free and easily available vaccines, according to statistics released by the hospital system over the past three months.
Since July 10 until this week, the hospital has treated at least 867 COVID patients who represent those who were the most severely impacted by the virus.
On Wednesday, the Tanner Health System reported that it was then treating 30 patients at its hospitals in Carrollton, Villa Rica, Bremen, and Wedowee, Alabama. That is the lowest number of COVID patients within the hospital system since July 29, when the hospital had 44 total patients and the upsurge caused by the Delta variant had just begun.
Viruses mimic living organisms by evolving, or mutating, over time to be resistant to whatever may be in a host’s body that might kill it. While vaccines cannot prevent an infection, in the case of COVID vaccines they have proven effective in preventing the virus – even in mutated form – from causing serious illness, hospitalization, or death.
According to the health system’s statistics and previous statements by hospital staff, the surge of the Delta variant was first detected in early July. On July 5, the hospital had only three COVID patients, following more than a year of the pandemic’s presence in the area since March 2020.
But by July 10, the number of patients had jumped to nine patients, and by the week of July 17 there were 16 COVID patients across the hospital’s four facilities.
From that point, the number of COVID patients continued to increase week by week. By the end of August, the hospital system had 102 patients and by Sept. 15 the number of patients had peaked at 111, exceeding by around 20 the number of patients who were seen at the height of the pandemic in 2020.
The large number of patients pushed the hospital system beyond their capacity. Hospital officials said every available space was given over to not only the surge in COVID patients, but also those hospitalized for other reasons such as cardiac cases and others.
On September 7, the hospital system reported that their Carrollton facility was at 145% capacity, but the worst hit hospital was in Villa Rica, which was at 198% occupancy. Both those facilities were placed on “diversion” status, meaning that routine transfers to the hospitals from other facilities were discontinued by ambulance services.
The hospital system accepts patients from across all of west Georgia, not just Carroll County. Its officials have been tracking hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID since February, when the vaccines became widely available. Those statistics show that the majority of those who have died of the illness have been those who were unvaccinated.
On Tuesday, the hospital system reported that 196 COVID patients have died since February. Twenty of those patients had been vaccinated, but 170 of them – 86% – were unvaccinated. Six patients who died had been partially vaccinated.
In one month’s time during the Delta surge, from Sept. 7 until Oct. 5, there were 75 deaths in the hospital, according to Tanner’s statistics. Of those, 62 of the patients who died were unvaccinated.
During the week of Sept. 14 - Sept. 21, two vaccinated patients died while 21 unvaccinated patients passed away. An additional three patients who had been partially vaccinated died. This was the highest number of deaths the hospital experienced in one week’s time since February.
However, vaccinations in Carroll County have significantly improved during the Delta surge.
As of Thursday, 87,852 people in the county had been vaccinated – an increase of 33%, or 21,956 people since July10, according to state Department of Health figures.
Those statistics also showed that 40% of county residents have received at least one shot of the two-shot vaccine, while 35% of the county are deemed fully vaccinated. On July 10, those percentages were 30% and 27% respectively.
