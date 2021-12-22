Virginia M. Whited, 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, from noon until 1 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Dec. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, in College Park, Georgia, at 3 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
