Virginia Patterson

Virginia Anne Patterson was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on Dec. 19, 1930, the daughter of the late Delmer Meigs and Cleo McWhorter Meigs.
She spent 91 years serving the Lord, her family, friends, and community.
Mrs. Virginia worked as a dental assistant to Dr. Jimmy Morrow until her retirement in 1998. After her retirement, she joined the Martin & Hightower Funeral Home family, having served for many years on the visitation team, ministering to grieving families.
She was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she served in the nursery for over 40 years.
After the death of her husband in 2003, Virginia became a member of The Circle of Friends, a widow support group sponsored by Martin & Hightower.
On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Virginia passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son & his fiancé, Gregory “Greg” James Patterson & Marti Brown; grandchildren, Kayla Patterson Newman, Clayton & Shannon Patterson, and Emily Patterson & her fiancé’, Andrew Kampras; and great-grandchildren, Kayden Newman, Ryder Newman, and Annie Patterson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Kermit Patterson; sisters, Joette Meigs and Doris Meigs; brothers & sister-in-law, Horace Meigs and Hugh & Sara Meigs; and great-grandson, Ranzey Newman.
The family will receive friends at the Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Tabernacle Baptist Church with Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett, Rev. Rob Sauls, and Rev. Wally Dedman officiating. Music will be rendered by Carol Jackson, Mark Whitham, and Brenda Sue Holcombe. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Don Sharp, Bill Fullilove, Clayton Patterson, Dan Phillips, Ricky Haley, and Andrew Kampras. Member of the Circle of Friends will be seated as honorary pallbearers.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Virginia’s memory to:
Tabernacle Baptist Church
150 Tabernacle Drive
Carrollton, Georgia 30117
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.