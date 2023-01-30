Virginia Matthews

Virginia "Ginger" Joan Matthews, 85, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Mrs. Matthews was born on Aug. 31, 1937, in Brockway, Pa., the daughter of the late John Madalena and Rose Principe Madalena. She retired as a Laboratory Technician from Tanner Health Systems and owned and operated Big Oaks Shopette with her husband. One of her favorite hobbies was playing cards and board games. She was a supporter of the Friends of the Library and was very active in the Silver Sneakers and Morning Mermaids where she made many lasting friendships. She was a member of OLPH Catholic Church and actively participated in the Altar Society.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Rosann and Lloyd Kaylor of Villa Rica; son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Laura Anne Matthews of Aiken, SC; grandson, Mitchell Matthews; sister, Angelia Madalena; brother, Eugene Madalena; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Martin Matthews; brothers, John Madalena and Francis Madalena.
Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 11 a.m. at OLPH Catholic Church with Father James Akpan officiating. Inurnment will be in OLPH Catholic Church Cemetery. A reception will follow in the Carroll Center which is directly behind the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carroll County Animal Shelter, 251 Automation Drive, Carrollton, GA 30117; or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 210 Old Center Point Road, Carrollton, GA 30117.
The family would like to extend its sincere gratitude to The Oaks Assisted Living Center and its exceptional staff for their loving care over the past two years. In addition, Sacred Journey Hospice has provided outstanding medical and emotional care to Ginger as well as her family. Also, Amedisys Home Health Care gave wonderful care prior to hospice.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.