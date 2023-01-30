Virginia Matthews

Virginia "Ginger" Joan Matthews, 85, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. 

Mrs. Matthews was born on Aug. 31, 1937, in Brockway, Pa., the daughter of the late John Madalena and Rose Principe Madalena. She retired as a Laboratory Technician from Tanner Health Systems and owned and operated Big Oaks Shopette with her husband. One of her favorite hobbies was playing cards and board games. She was a supporter of the Friends of the Library and was very active in the Silver Sneakers and Morning Mermaids where she made many lasting friendships. She was a member of OLPH Catholic Church and actively participated in the Altar Society.

