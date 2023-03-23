Virginia Lois Kiker-Ayers, 51, of Temple, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
She was born in Dallas on Friday, Nov. 26, 1971. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Lee Ayers; by her father, the Rev. Marlon Kiker; and by one sister, Rita Kiker. Virginia, also known by many as "Ginger" and lovingly called "Nana" by her grandchildren, was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend. She worked for many years for Advanced Auto Parts in both Bremen and Villa Rica. She enjoyed going shopping and loved her pet dogs. Above all, Ginger loved her family, and she will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Jordan Wilburn of Carrollton; her daughter, Felicha Ayers and her fiancé, Jonathan Dalrymple of Villa Rica; her mother, Lois Virginia Kiker of New Georgia; two brothers and one sister-in-law, the Rev. John Kiker and Lisa Kiker of Ranburne and Ronnie Kiker of Dallas; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Sheila and Lee Palmour of Hiram and Norma Kiker of New Georgia; her grandchildren, Jaela, Adaleagh, Blakely, Mason, Kelley; and a number of other relatives.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 6-9 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Kiker officiating. Interment will follow at West Georgia Memorial Park in Carrollton.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
