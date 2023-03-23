Virginia Lois Kiker-Ayers

Virginia Lois Kiker-Ayers, 51, of Temple, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

She was born in Dallas on Friday, Nov. 26, 1971. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Lee Ayers; by her father, the Rev. Marlon Kiker; and by one sister, Rita Kiker. Virginia, also known by many as "Ginger" and lovingly called "Nana" by her grandchildren, was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend. She worked for many years for Advanced Auto Parts in both Bremen and Villa Rica. She enjoyed going shopping and loved her pet dogs. Above all, Ginger loved her family, and she will be dearly missed.

To send flowers to the family of Virginia Kiker-Ayers, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 24
Visitation
Friday, March 24, 2023
6:00PM-9:00PM
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service
421 Sage St.
Temple, GA 30179


Mar 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 25, 2023
2:00PM
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel
421 Sage Street
Temple, GA 30179



