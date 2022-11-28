Virginia Jones Garvin, age 84 of Franklin, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022. She was born March 22, 1938, in Blackville, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Freddie Jones and the late Iris Martin Jones.
She was a longtime member of Glenloch Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Dewey “Frontis” Garvin, and her brother, Lowell Jones.
She is survived by her sister, Duma Stover of Barnwell, South Carolina, and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her wishes, her body has been cremated and her memorial service will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 2:00 PM from Glenloch Baptist Church with Pastor Neil Awbrey and Mr. Terry Harper officiating.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
