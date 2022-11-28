Virginia Jones Garvin

Virginia Jones Garvin, age 84 of Franklin, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022. She was born March 22, 1938, in Blackville, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Freddie Jones and the late Iris Martin Jones.

She was a longtime member of Glenloch Baptist Church.

Service information

Dec 5
Memorial
Monday, December 5, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Glenloch Baptist Church
2807 Glenloch Rd,
Franklin, Ga 30217
