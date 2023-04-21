Mrs. Virginia (Jinny) Lynn Shaffer, age 64, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
She was born on December 19, 1958, in Atlanta, Ga, the daughter of the late Clifford Winston Briant and Gwendolyn Chauveaux Briant. As a small child she was known to pilfer her father’s Cokes and her mother’s miniature Avon lipsticks. Her smile was mischievous but it was infectious. Her partners in crime were her older sister Kathy and her younger brother Sonny. While in school, she became an avid lover of the arts, music and writing. Jinny’s admiration for the arts transformed into talent as she grew older. From drawing, to floral arrangements, to crochet, needlepoint and cross stitch and quilting and the list goes on… Jinny became a master of creating beauty from simple items such as threads and thistles.
She was also known for creating magic out of what seemed to be the worst situations. Often friends and family would come to her for words of advice, comfort or encouragement. She was the calm in everyone’s chaos- always seeking the silver lining and then pointing it out amongst the clouds. This mindset was great help when she was blessed with having two daughters to raise, both of whom were extremely strong willed and emotional.
Jinny met and married William Shaffer in 1996, and they were together until his death in 2021. They were the partners that teased each other, laughed together, and leaned on each other for support. Their daughters Chelsea and Rachel were so blessed to have them as parents, and especially blessed to have a mother who constantly worried over and prayed over them. She taught them strength, flexibility, empathy, and especially kindness. And when she was finally blessed with her only grandchild, William (Liam), she poured everything she had into him. He was her absolute joy.
Jinny was a caretaker to her core, and this was so evident in the way that she was always willing to help anyone, with anything, at any time. If you needed something that she could give you, she did her best to do so. She embodied Christian charity- always giving and asking for nothing in return. She was a retired Office Manager for Guardian Angel of West Georgia, where she worked for her best friend, Lyn.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Chelsea (Kyle) Church; grandson, William (Liam) Church; daughter, Rachel Shaffer; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy (Wayne) Vinson; brother and sister-in-law, Clifford “Sonny” (Cindy) Briant; nieces and nephews, Matthew (Dawn) Arrowwood, Angelyn Pate, Dalton Briant, Destiny Briant; best friend, Lyn Easterwood; numerous great nieces, great nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Church, Dalton Briant, Auston Pate, Kaleb Pate, Michael Church and Morgan Wood.
Interment will be in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
