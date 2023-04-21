Virginia (Jinny) Lynn Shaffer

Mrs. Virginia (Jinny) Lynn Shaffer, age 64, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

She was born on December 19, 1958, in Atlanta, Ga, the daughter of the late Clifford Winston Briant and Gwendolyn Chauveaux Briant. As a small child she was known to pilfer her father’s Cokes and her mother’s miniature Avon lipsticks. Her smile was mischievous but it was infectious. Her partners in crime were her older sister Kathy and her younger brother Sonny. While in school, she became an avid lover of the arts, music and writing. Jinny’s admiration for the arts transformed into talent as she grew older. From drawing, to floral arrangements, to crochet, needlepoint and cross stitch and quilting and the list goes on… Jinny became a master of creating beauty from simple items such as threads and thistles.

