Violet “Eileen” Vaughn Lambert

Mrs. Violet “Eileen” Vaughn Lambert, age 100, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was born on July 25, 1922, in Ironton, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Jessie Vaughn.

She was a World War II veteran having joined the United States Navy on a dare. She was a charter member of the Navy W.A.VE.S. Prior to joining the Navy, she worked for the civil service in Washington, D.C. and at that time met a blond hair blue eyed marine, she fell in love and married Cpl. Edward S. Lambert. The couple had four children while moving frequently across the Eastern United States. After her husband Ed’s retirement from the Marine Corps, they moved their family to Carrollton, Georgia. Eileen worked in the business office at the West Georgia College, while Ed taught and coached physical education department. After retiring from the college, they moved to Le High Acres, Florida.

