Mrs. Viola Grant, age 76, of Carrollton, GA died on February 20, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday March 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Just Endtime Revival Ministries, 230 Columbia Dr, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Tommy Allen, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Bowdon Community Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday March 3, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

