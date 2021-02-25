Vincent Salerno

Mr. Vincent Anthony Salerno, Jr., 89, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Feb. 21, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 6, 1931, in Troy, New York, the son of the late Mr. Vincent Anthony Salerno, Sr. and the late Mrs. Mary Fusco Salerno.
Mr. Salerno was very patriotic and selfless. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, proudly serving as an Army Airborne Ranger in Europe and Asia. He was selected to serve in special operations missions, including the rescuing of soldiers in Korea. He was injured in combat and awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery.
After serving in the military, he worked as a school teacher, a football and baseball coach and a Boy Scout leader in New York for over 25 years. Mr. Salerno was a dedicated husband and father, who loved his family, especially his grandkids. He was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Salerno was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Wilson Salerno.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Al Ostrander, of Villa Rica; his son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Itzel Salerno, of Las Vegas, Nevada; his sisters, Linda Zurell, of Bristol, Connecticut, and Phyllis Murphy, of Waterford, New York; his brother, Frank Salerno, of Stuart, Florida; two grandchildren, Tony Salerno, of Boston, Massachusetts, and Melissa Batts, of Villa Rica; two great-grandchildren, Addi and Graycen; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bruce Salerno officiating. Interment will follow with military honors provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.