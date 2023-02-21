Vincent “Mississippi” Tyree Ard, 68, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 18, 2023. He was born on August 3, 1954 in McComb, Mississippi. He is the son of Norma Jean and Chester Miller.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Ard will be cremated following the visitation.
