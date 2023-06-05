American Legion Scholarship Winner- Madison Orr

Addison Orr (third from right) was recently recognized by the American Legion Post 143 Scholarship Review Committee as the recipient of the “Bob Hilliard $1000 Scholarship" during the Post's First Annual Scholarship Awards night held during at a combined membership meeting on May 18. annual “Bob Hilliard” $1000 Scholarship. Addison will be attending Berry College this August and will be majoring in Elementary education. She plans to return home after graduation and teach at one of the elementary schools in Carroll County. Pictured from left are Post 143 JVC Steve Fuller, mother Stacey Orr, JVC Frank Joswick, Cmdr. Ronnie Pate, Addison's 3rd Grade Teacher Alyssa Cook, Addison Orr, father Matt Orr, and Post 143 JA Bill Hearnburg. 

 PHOTO BY ROSE MILLER

