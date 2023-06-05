American Legion Post 143 recently held its 1st Annual Scholarship Awards Night during a combined membership meeting on May 18 when Addison Orr a Villa Rica High School Honor Graduate, was recognized by the Post Scholarship Review Committee as recipient of the first annual $1,000 Bob Hilliard Scholarship.
Planning to attend Berry College in August, she was selected from among 26 potential nominees based on her possession of high qualities of moral character, patriotism, and leadership, coupled with her academic excellence, athletic achievement, and community involvement.
