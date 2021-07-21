Villa Rica's Mansour named Georgia's Police Chief of the Year

Forty years ago, Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour first put on the blue uniform of a police officer with the Floyd County Police Department.
This week, he was awarded the top accolade given by the Georgia Association of Police Chiefs, the 2021 Outstanding Police Chief of the Year.
“It’s a great honor, to be sure,” Mansour said via phone on his return trip Wednesday afternoon to Villa Rica, “and I have an awful lot of people to be thankful to.”
Near the top of the list of those to whom Mansour is grateful is the late Barry Carroll, the Carrollton City Police chief for many years.
“Chief Carroll encouraged me to move forward in my law enforcement career,” Mansour said, “and I will always be very grateful for his guidance.”
Mansour also was the DUI officer on the police force at what was then called West Georgia College for a few years. He then began a 20-year career at the Carrollton Police Department. He rose to the rank of captain before accepting the police chief’s post for the City of Villa Rica, which he has held for the past 16 years.
Mansour was one of 13 finalists considered for Police Chief of the Year from among some 400 police chiefs throughout Georgia. VRPD Lt. Hunter Etheridge submitted a five-page narrative about the chief on behalf of the department, which said:
“Chief Mansour made his aspiration of serving the community as a chief executive very clear upon coming to the VRPD. He has since led the agency in touching the lives of hundreds of children over the years with our Shop-with-a-Cop Program ...[and also] among the elderly, taking the lead in going door-to-door as VRPD officers canvass assisted living facilities, the senior center, housing authority apartments -- and other key areas where these citizens are found -- to distribute cookies, candies, blankets, and various other items to our seniors in need.”
Having developed and taught women's self-defense and “Citizen Handgun” classes, Mansour, a Griffin native and graduate of the University of West Georgia and Columbus State University, has been heavily involved in the D.A.R.E (Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program), and has taught college classes in criminal justice. He also played a major leadership role in the department by obtaining and keeping State Certification through the Georgia Law Enforcement Certification Program.
Recently, Mansour was instrumental in procuring a patrol rifle and backup weapon for every officer, equipping each officer with a body camera and the latest in less-than-lethal weapon technology, and obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding.
“I am fortunate to have the support of many people in doing my job, including the administration of the City of Villa Rica, the men and women on our police force here, and the citizens of our community," Mansour said. "But the most important person is my wife, Rebecca,” he said, “because it’s very tough to be the wife of a police officer.”
When asked about one of his officers, Chase Gordy, who was wounded in the April 12 police chase in which three law enforcement were shot, Mansour said that Gordy is doing well and is back on light duty.
“During my time in Villa Rica I had been fortunate to not have had one of my people shot in the line of duty,” he said. “It’s a call you never want to get. We’re just glad all of the men who were wounded are doing well.”
Chief Mansour and his wife Rebecca, who is a trainer with the Georgia Waste Water Institute in Carrollton, have two children, Gabby, who is serving as assistant city court clerk with the Carrollton Police Department, and Nicholas, who is a student at Kennesaw State University.
