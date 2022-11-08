Airman Durand Byssainthe

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE U.S. NAVY

Durand Byssainthe, a Villa Rica native and 2020 Douglas County High School graduate, joined the Navy six months ago. Today, Naval Airman Byssainthe serves as a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman.

Established in 1931, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard is the official honor guard of the U.S. Navy and is based at Naval District Washington Anacostia Annex in Washington, D.C.

