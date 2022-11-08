Durand Byssainthe, a Villa Rica native and 2020 Douglas County High School graduate, joined the Navy six months ago. Today, Naval Airman Byssainthe serves as a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman.
Established in 1931, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard is the official honor guard of the U.S. Navy and is based at Naval District Washington Anacostia Annex in Washington, D.C.
According to Navy officials, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard’s primary mission is to represent the service in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, Navy, and public ceremonies in and around the nation’s capital.
Airman Byssainthe and other members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in some of the nation’s most prestigious ceremonies, including Presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials. The Ceremonial Guard is comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party.
"I have learned in the Navy that it is better to put others before yourself and that teamwork is the greatest asset when working towards a goal," Byssainthe noted.
Sailors of the Ceremonial Guard are hand selected while they are attending boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill. Strict military order and discipline, combined with teamwork, allow the Ceremonial Guard to fulfill their responsibilities with pride and determination. They are experts in the art of close order drill, coordination and timing.
"I most enjoy the freedom we have here at this command, and being able to work in and explore our nation's capital," said Byssainthe. "I also appreciate the high standard that is held by myself and my shipmates around me. We all hold each other accountable."
"I am proud to have made it through boot camp and Alpha Company training," said Byssainthe. "I'm also proud to have the opportunity and honor of joining the elite ranks of the Ceremonial Guard."
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Byssainthe, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
"To me, serving in the Navy means stability, comradery and the opportunity to grow mentally," noted Byssainthe.
