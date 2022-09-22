HILDEBRAN, N.C. — A woman shot by a state trooper Tuesday morning will be served with warrants for attempted murder and kidnapping once she’s released from the hospital.
Keisha Michelle Brown, 45, of Villa Rica, Georgia, will be served warrants for first-degree attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping upon her release, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Brown was shot by a North Carolina state trooper after a tumultuous morning for drivers along Interstate 40 from McDowell to Burke counties who ended up in the middle of a game of bumper cars, NCSHP said.
Emergency dispatchers started receiving 911 calls about a vehicle involved in multiple hit-and-run collisions between the two counties on Interstate 40 eastbound around 6:45 a.m., NCSHP said.
Radio traffic available on Broadcastify indicated troopers were trying to get in position to stop the car responsible for the hit-and-run collisions when the situation took a turn for the worst.
In a 911 call released Wednesday, listeners can hear a man report to dispatchers he’s being held at gunpoint by a woman.
“This woman has just left her car in the middle of the road, she pulled out what looks to me to be at least a 9 mm pistol, held it on me, she’s got a Georgia license plate, and she’s insisting that I take her to Gwinnett Medical Center in Georgia,” the man tells dispatchers. “She’s in the bed of my truck right now. She’s got a machete and her automatic pistol. Her car has been abandoned in the middle of Intestate 40.”
The man, who The News Herald tracked down Wednesday, told reporters he had stopped to help her push her car out of the interstate when she pulled the gun on him.
The call plays out as the man continues down I-40, calmly relaying to dispatchers a description of his vehicle and giving updates on his whereabouts.
“This woman is not right,” the man said.
He tells dispatchers the woman told him she had five pregnant women in the car with her when he stopped to help her, but there was no one else in the vehicle. He tells dispatchers he was making the call with his Bluetooth earpiece, and the woman didn’t realize he had it.
“She has yet to injure anyone,” the man said. “She’s just sitting back there. Every now and then she looks forward, grinning. Well, I don’t know if she’s grinning or if it’s just the wind in her face.”
He continues to give updates on his location, eventually pulling off to the side of the road when a state trooper caught up to his pickup truck. The dispatcher reassures him that he’s doing great and to do what he needed to do.
At one point he falters in talking and tells the dispatcher the woman is pointing at him, but he wasn’t sure why. He tells the dispatcher she put the gun down.
“Tell the trooper she is hiding it behind her,” the man tells the dispatcher.
The call is redacted for a moment after this. When the recording returns, the dispatcher on the phone with the man is telling him to stay low, and dispatchers in the background can be heard confirming shots had been fired.
“You’re doing great, OK?” the dispatcher tells the man. “Just stay safe, stay low. You’re doing fantastic, sir.”
The man tells the dispatcher he can hear the woman screaming.
“How is the trooper?” the man asks.
The 911 dispatcher couldn’t tell him at that point, but he’s told repeatedly to stay where he is until a trooper comes to get him.
The call disconnects shortly after.
The NCSHP said in a release Tuesday afternoon Sgt. A.K. Johnson pulled in behind the man’s pickup truck as it pulled off to the side of the interstate.
Brown fired a gun at Johnson when he encountered her, the NCSHP said, causing him to return fire.
Johnson and the man in the truck weren’t injured, but Brown was hit by Johnson’s gunfire, information from NCSHP said. She was transported to a hospital and was stable Wednesday.
More charges against Brown are possible from the hit-and-run collisions that occurred before the armed kidnapping on I-40.
Johnson was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in the shooting Wednesday afternoon, said Assistant District Attorney Mitch Walker.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer at The News Herald in Morganton, N.C. She can be reached by phone at 828-432-8941 or by email at cmurphy@morganton.com.
