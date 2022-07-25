A Villa Rica woman was charged with first degree vehicular homicide and hit and run for hitting a pedestrian on the interstate.
Jaleesa Thomas, 31, was arrested on July 18 for allegedly hitting a pedestrian crossing Interstate 20 on the westbound side near Post Road earlier this year.
Thomas’ 2010 BMW hit Amy Daniell on the right side as she was crossing the interstate around 3 a.m. before driving home, according to an arrest warrant.
Daniell, 47, of Carrollton, was transported to the hospital where she died.
On Feb. 1, several Villa Rica residents noticed law enforcement at a home on Crooked Creek Lane.
The Georgia State Patrol told the Sentinel that “the BMW was parked in the driveway and had damage that matched the debris at the scene.”
The BMW was seized with a search warrant and taken to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for processing, according to the State Patrol.
According to the GSP crash report, a toxicology report showed Daniell tested positive for alcohol and marijuana.
Thomas is free on a $20,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.