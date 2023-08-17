A Villa Rica woman has been arrested after the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office discovered methamphetamine.
According to the report, on Aug. 17, around 3:06 a.m. officer Archie Barber was patrolling southbound on North Van Wert where he spotted a woman riding on an electric scooter in the middle of the northbound lane. Barber activated his lights and informed dispatch he was making contact with a suspicious person, according to the incident report.
The woman, identified as Shea Walls, 36, turned around and immediately grabbed her hoodie pocket as if she was trying to secure something, according to CCSO.
Barber inquired of her whereabouts and if she had any form of identification in which she advised that she came from her boyfriend’s house on Lake Drive and that she knew her driver’s license number. Barber wrote down the number, her first name, last name, and date of birth.
According to the report, after entering her information into the GCIC it returned with a warning of a possible warrant and a picture of Walls attached to the return. Barber requested dispatch to check as well and dispatch confirmed that it was a warrant for Walls out of Habersham County. Walls was detained until Barber was notified if the county wanted to place a hold.
According to CCSO, while awaiting a response, Barber asked if she had anything in her pocket due to the bold imprint and her reaction when the patrol lights were activated. Walls claimed that she only had her keys and Q-tips. Barber then informed her of the consequences if she possessed anything illegal when crossing the guard line in which she admitted that she had methamphetamine in her possession.
Barber retrieved the methamphetamine and dispatch advised that Habersham would like to place a hold. Walls was transported to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.
