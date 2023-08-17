A Villa Rica woman has been arrested after the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office discovered methamphetamine.

According to the report, on Aug. 17, around 3:06 a.m. officer Archie Barber was patrolling southbound on North Van Wert where he spotted a woman riding on an electric scooter in the middle of the northbound lane. Barber activated his lights and informed dispatch he was making contact with a suspicious person, according to the incident report.