Villa Rica wins region in pitching battle

Braden Jones pitched a full game on Wednesday as the Villa Rica Wildcats won the 5-5A region championship in a 3-2 win over Chapel Hill.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

After dropping the first game of the series, Villa Rica bounced back on Wednesday to defeat Chapel Hill 3-2 in a pitching battle to seal a region 5-5A championship. 

Braden Jones pitched a full seven innings for Villa Rica in the win, allowing just three hits with no earned runs and five strikeouts.

