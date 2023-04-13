Villa Rica wins region in pitching battle

After dropping the first game of the series, Villa Rica bounced back on Wednesday to defeat Chapel Hill 3-2 in a pitching battle to seal a region 5-5A championship.
Braden Jones pitched a full seven innings for Villa Rica in the win, allowing just three hits with no earned runs and five strikeouts.
Layton Hyneman and Jones led the way at the plate with two hits on three at-bats, and Zach Pharr also had a notable night, going one-for-one at the plate with an RBI.
Chapel Hill starter Jabari Johnson took the loss for the Panthers, allowing all of Villa Rica's three runs. Johnson was credited for three innings pitched but his time on the mound bled over into the fourth inning before Caiden Stewart and Lawrence pitched in relief.
Villa Rica scored their first run of the game batting in the bottom of the first. Wesley Gaines walked and a ground out by Jones pushed him to second base. That was when Pharr hit his RBI single into left field, putting the Wildcats in front 1-0.
The next four half innings were all three-up, three-down frames for both teams until Chapel Hill put two runners on in the top of the fourth. A sac bunt put both runners in scoring position, and a walk loaded the bases, but Jones dealt a strikeout to strand all three runners and keep the Panthers off the board.
Jones then led off Villa Rica's half of the inning with a single followed by a Pharr walk and another single by Will Orr. With the bases loaded, Matthew Green put the ball in play with a sac fly and Hyneman kept the momentum going with an RBI single, stretching the Wildcats' lead to 3-0 before a fly out and a pop out closed the inning.
Two Villa Rica errors in the fifth inning cut the game close, as the Panthers scored two runs on ground balls hit toward shortstop, but a runner caught stealing by catcher Hyneman ended the inning, and the game ended in a 3-2 decision.
Villa Rica currently has an 18-4 overall record and a 14-1 record in region play. They will host the first round of 5A state playoffs against the four seed out of region six, which as it stand as of Thursday will be Greater Atlanta Christian.
To close out the season, they will have two home coverage-area games against Temple next Wednesday and Bremen that Friday.
The first round of 5A state baseball playoffs is scheduled for April 24-25.
