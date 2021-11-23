The Villa Rica Wildcats are headed to the Class 5A Elite 8 Friday night against Blessed Trinity.
Villa Rica had put together a season full of accolades that includes its first trip to the Elite 8 since 1991.
With all the success has come several individual Region 6-AAAAA honors.
Three members of the Villa Rica Wildcats recently earned some of the region’s biggest accolades.
Veteran head coach Tim Barron was named the region’s Coach of the Year.
Running back Ty McKey earned Region 6-AAAAA Offensive Player of the Year.
T.J. Harvision earned the Iron Man Award.
Barron is in his first season patrolling the sidelines at Villa Rica after a successful career at Heard County.
In 23 seasons, Barron has put together a 172-93 record with a Class AA state title at Heard in 2018.
Barron ‘s tenure at Villa Rica started with two losses in a row, but the Wildcats have rebounded with nine wins in a row.
McKey earned his honors after rushing for 100-yards or more in seven contests.
In playoff victories over Jackson County, McKey rushed for 152 yards and two TDs.
In last week’s playoff win over Harris County, McKey rushed for 158 yards and a TD.
Harvison has been a clutch player on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
Against rival Central, Harvison rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
He also rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown against Chapel Hill.
In the Wildcats’ first two playoff victories, Harvison has finished with five TDs, including three in the victory over Harris County.
Harvision has also been a catalyst on the defensive side of the ball with several tackles. Harvision has been a key component to a Wildcats’ defense that has given up a little more than 16 points per game.
Also earning all-region first team honors on defense for the Wildcats were senior defensive line Willie Wilson, senior linebacker C.J. Lowe, senior defensive back Zantavious Graham, junior defensive back Micah Alba, senior defensive back Isiah Hair and senior punter Bryan Frey.
Four players from Villa Rica were named to the all-region first team offense including senior running back Bryson Ausby, sophomore wide receiver Caleb Odom, senior offensive lineman Thomas Daniels, and senior place kicker Trey Long.
Two defensive lineman from Villa Rica earned a spot on the all-region second team including seniors R.J. Johnson and Tre Sparks.
Five members off the Villa Rica roster also earned a spot on the all-region second team on offense including senior quarterback Colby Nalley, senior wide receiver Isaiah Hair, junior offensive lineman Jatavius Shivers, junior offensive lineman Hudson Hyneman and junior offensive lineman Bo Adcock.
Adcock also earned a spot on the honorable mention team as the Wildcats' long snapper.
Junior linebacker Emmanuel Mullins, senior linebackers Jaylin Hesler,Mark McNeil and defensive back Jaquess Dunson also earned honorable mention.
Sophomore wide receiver Devon Barnes and junior offensive lineman Dontavious Pounds also earned honorable mention honors for the Elite-8 bound Wildcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.