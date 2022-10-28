The recipe for a Villa Rica 2022 playoff appearance had to include at least a bend-but-don’t-break defense, a blend of an efficient offense, and no mistakes, and a smattering of big plays and a pinch of good luck.
That dish had to be prepared Friday night at Sam McIntyre Stadium in the final regular season home game of the season against the Jackson Jaguars.
But a failed run on fourth down near the goal line burned the biscuits and a short touchdown run just before half, and two quick TDs late in the fourth quarter dashed the Wildcats’ postseason hopes in a 34-23 loss.
But the Wildcats nearly salvaged some cake.
Staring at a three-point deficit and the clock winding down, Wildcats’ quarterback Will Wallace found a crossing Jaquess Dunson for a nine-yard touchdown pass.
Even with a failed two-point conversion, Villa Rica had its first lead in nearly a month at 23-20.
Jackson scored a pair of critical touchdowns in the final 2:06 to seal the win.
Down by 13 coming out of the halftime locker room, the Wildcats got a good return to the 40, converted a pair of fourth downs and capped off the opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Will Wallace. That drive chewed up five minutes of clock and cut Jackson’s lead to 20-14.
The Cats’ defense held and the Jags’ were forced to punt. That’s when the Cats got a break. The snap on the punt sailed over the punter’s head to Jackson’s 11 with 4:01 to go in the third. Villa Rica got a 29-yard field goal from Nolan Alba to get to within three.
Jackson’s Karleone Bell’s 10-yard run at the 5:14 mark put the Villa Rica Wildcats in a position they have found all-too-familiar in recent weeks — down before they ever had a chance to possess the football.
In the previous two games, plus nearly seven minutes of Friday’s game, the Cats have been outscored 119-0.
Barnes stopped that streak in a huge way. On 3rd and 9, a tunnel screen was tipped by a Jackson defender, and snatched by Devon Barnes who turned around and raced through the Jags’ defense for a 66-yard touchdown, Villa Rica’s first in 10 straight quarters.
The extra point put the Cats up 7-6 late in the first quarter.
It took less than a minute for the Jags to answer when Bell struck again for a touchdown from three yards out.
The two-point try failed allowing Villa Rica to stay within five points.
Jackson got a two-yard TD run with eight seconds to go in the first half. The two-point conversion extended the Jags’ cushion to 20-7 going into halftime.
