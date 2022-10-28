Devon Barnes

Devon Barnes’ 66-yard tunnel screen catch for a touchdown was Villa Rica’s first points in 10 quarters. The Wildcats fell to Jackson in their home finale 34-23.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

The recipe for a Villa Rica 2022 playoff appearance had to include at least a bend-but-don’t-break defense, a blend of an efficient offense, and no mistakes, and a smattering of big plays and a pinch of good luck.

That dish had to be prepared Friday night at Sam McIntyre Stadium in the final regular season home game of the season against the Jackson Jaguars.

