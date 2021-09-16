The Bremen Lady Blue Devils held on to their No. 7 ranking in the Class A/AA state poll with a 2-1 victory over Central.
Bremen however, lost to Villa Rica. The Lady Wildcats swept the Lady Blue Devils 3-0 in a match between the non-region rivals.
Bremen went into the week winning three out of their last four matches.
With its victory over Villa Rica has won three out of its last four matches, all coming in sweeps.
In addition to rolling past Bremen, the Lady Wildcats rolled past Central 3-0 and Alexander 2-0.
Haralson County went into the week on a two-game winning streak after knocking off 6-4-1.
The Lady Rebels knocked off LaGrange 2-0 and Gordon-Central won 2-1.
Heard entered the week 7-15 overall and was trying to snap a two-game losing streak.
Carrollton headed into the second half of the season with a 9-10 record.
The Lady Trojans entered the week on a three-game winning streak after beating South Paulding, North Paulding and Douglas County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.