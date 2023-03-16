Villa Rica Unveils mural by the late John Christian

A new mural was unveiled in Villa Rica on Thursday on North Avenue. The mural depicts the many historical aspects such as the discovery of gold, the movement of goods with the railroad and the life and music of Thomas A. Dorsey.
"[This mural] also represents the last work of an artist who brought beauty to downtown for many cities," said Villa Rica city mayor Gil McDougal.
John Christian was the artist who was working on the mural for the city. Christian has painted 60 murals across the state of Georgia with a handful in Alabama. He passed away just after Christmas of 2022.
"We are grateful to his son Michael and [John's] brother [Ed] who completed the work," said Mayor McDougal. "Dan was an avid supporter of public art. The Georgia Mural Trail he created has celebrated these communities' connections with their heritage and culture."
Michael and Ed Christian worked on the mural to complete it for John Christian. The family came together to have the work completed.
"He would be very proud today knowing that we didn't leave any of his work unfinished," said Michael Christian. "Just seeing a piece of work that he had two to three days left and not completed. It took us three to four weeks after that."
Michael Christian and the family wanted to continue his legacy. Together, they completed the work. The mural was signed with John Christian's ashes.
"I'm the older brother, I was supposed to go first," Ed Christian said. "I was always [his] sounding board. It was his dream to to do 50 murals in 50 cities in 5 years. He surpassed that. He took pride in doing that. He started [with art] in first or second grade. He never stopped. I was proud of him."
