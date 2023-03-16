Villa Rica Unveils mural by the late John Christian

Michael Christian (holding left end of ribbon), Billie Christian and Ed Christian cut the ribbon for the mural on March 16.

A new mural was unveiled in Villa Rica on Thursday on North Avenue. The mural depicts the many historical aspects such as the discovery of gold, the movement of goods with the railroad and the life and music of Thomas A. Dorsey. 

"[This mural] also represents the last work of an artist who brought beauty to downtown for many cities," said Villa Rica city mayor Gil McDougal. 

