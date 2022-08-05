Villa Rica city officials plan to maintain the same millage for the third consecutive year when the tax rate is adopted later this month.
The 6.25 millage rate that the city is proposing is the same as what the City Council approved in 2020, which was the first time the rate had been increased in 11 years.
The millage rate, which is being advertised in the Aug. 6-7 editions of the Times-Georgian and Douglas County Sentinel, is not carved in stone. The council could adopt another rate when they officially set the millage, which will take place at a Council meeting now scheduled for Aug. 30.
Today’s advertisements alert city taxpayers that even though the 6.25 millage rate is the same as last year, it will generate more tax revenues for Villa Rica. The city would receive $413,437 due to reassessments of city properties in Carroll and Douglas counties; $463,479 would be due to new growth in the city.
If a millage rate – even an old one – has the effect of generating more tax revenue than the year before, the state requires a city to hold three public hearings. Villa Rica officials have set the first of those hearings for 11 a.m. Aug. 23; the second will be the same day at 6 p.m., and the third will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 30, just prior to the rate being set.
All three meetings, as well as the council session, will be held at the Municipal Courtroom at 101 Main St.
The millage rate is a calculation of property taxes based on the tax digest, or the combined taxable value of all property minus exemptions.
Taxable value is not the same as a property’s market value. The market value is based on what a house would be worth to a buyer and is not set by any taxing authority. The only thing those agencies do is assess a new tax value every year, a value which is set by state law at 40% of a property’s market value. Thus, a home that can be sold for $100,000 is assessed a tax value of $40,000.
And because property values generally rise due to inflation and new growth (Villa Rica’s gross tax digest topped $1 billion for the first time this year), the state requires taxing authorities like the city, the county, and the county school board to calculate a rollback millage rate.
That rollback rate is intended to produce the same amount of tax revenues for the current year as the previous year, as if there had been no reassessment. This year, the proposed millage rate of 6.25 for Villa Rica is 8.26% higher than the 5.773 rollback rate
Setting the millage is part of the annual process of passing a new budget for Villa Rica’s fiscal year, which runs from October to September each year. Property taxes are a prime component of the city’s general fund, which pays the city’s administrative costs, including the salaries of the city’s Police Department.
Villa Rica is not alone in seeking a millage rate that is higher than the calculated rollback rate. Both Carroll County and the Carroll County Board of Education have also announced similar plans.
