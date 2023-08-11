SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Villa Rica city officials propose to maintain the same millage for the fourth consecutive year when the tax rate is adopted later this month.
The 6.25 millage rate that the city is proposing is the same as what the City Council set last year and is the lowest rate for 28 of the past 30 years.
The millage rate, which is being advertised in this weekend’s editions of the Times-Georgian and Douglas County Sentinel, is not carved in stone. The council could adopt another rate when they officially set the millage, which will take place at a Council meeting now scheduled for Aug. 29.
Today’s advertisements alert city taxpayers that even though the 6.25 millage rate is the same as last year, it will generate more tax revenues for Villa Rica. That’s because the rate is ultimately based on the assessed market value of property; that is, the amount a potential buyer would pay for a house if it were put up for sale.
If a millage rate — even an old one — has the effect of generating more tax revenue than the year before, the state requires a city to advertise a “tax increase” and to hold three public hearings. Villa Rica officials have set the first of those hearings for 10 a.m. Aug. 22; the second will be the same day at 6 p.m., and the third will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 29, just prior to the rate being set.
The county calculates a new tax value for all property in the county, which is set by state law at 40% of the market value. Thus, a home that can be sold for $100,000 is assessed a tax value of $40,000. The assessment is done by the county, not the city. Property owners can appeal their assessment, or potentially have it reduced if they qualify for certain exemptions allowed by the county tax office.
Because property market values generally rise due to inflation and new growth (Villa Rica’s gross tax digest topped $1.2 billion this year), the state requires taxing authorities like the city, the county, and the county school board to calculate a rollback millage rate. That rollback rate is intended to produce the same amount of tax revenues for the current year as the previous year, as if there had been no reassessment.
This year, the proposed millage rate of 6.25 for Villa Rica is 7.35% higher than the 5.822 rollback rate.
Setting the millage is part of the annual process of passing a new budget for Villa Rica’s fiscal year, which runs from October to September each year. Property taxes are a prime component of the city’s general fund, and the general fund pays the city’s administrative costs, including the salaries of the city’s Police Department.
