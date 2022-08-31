The Villa Rica City Council voted to maintain the millage rate of 6.25 during a special called meeting on Tuesday, August 30.
This marks the third consecutive year of the same tax rate.
Although the millage rate is the same, the assessment of properties in both Carroll and Douglas counties (Villa Rica sits in both) has increased in value, which the city anticipates will generate $413,437 more revenue than last year. New growth in both counties is expected to create another $463,479 in new revenue.
During the meeting, Mayor Gil McDougal and several council members pointed out that the city was under the same inflationary stress as property owners, including having to pay higher prices for fuel, equipment, utilities, chemicals, and vehicles -- as well as keeping employee pay at market rates.
The city’s proposed FY23 budget, a portion of which will be funded through property taxes, includes a 5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). However, during the meeting McDougal indicated that may not be enough to maintain employee salaries at a competitive level. The city continues to lose employees, particularly police officers, due to higher pay elsewhere.
The council voted to adopt the tax rate following three public hearings, the last of which preceded the millage vote. Those three hearings were required by state law because Georgia defines any increase in revenue as a tax increase that needs public input.
The millage rate is a calculation of property taxes based on the tax digest, or the combined taxable value of all property minus exemptions.
Taxable value is not the same as a property’s market value. The market value is based on what a house would be worth to a buyer and is not set by any taxing authority. The only thing those agencies do is assess a new tax value every year, which is set by state law at 40% of a property’s market value. Thus, a home that can be sold for $100,000 is assessed a tax value of $40,000.
And because property values generally rise due to inflation and new growth (Villa Rica’s gross tax digest topped $1 billion for the first time this year), the state requires taxing authorities like the city, the county, and the county school board to calculate a rollback millage rate.
That rollback rate is intended to produce the same amount of tax revenues for the current year as the previous year, as if there had been no reassessment and no increases in expenses year over year.
Setting the millage is part of the annual process of passing a new budget for Villa Rica’s fiscal year, which runs from October 1 to September 30. Property taxes represent about one third of the city’s general fund, which pays the city’s administrative costs, including the salaries of the city’s Police Department, as well as the recreation, human resources, finance, and public works departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.