The City of Villa Rica is holding both their City Council work session and meeting Tuesday, Aug. 8. The work session will be held at 1 p.m. and the meeting will be at 6 p.m. to vote on the items.

Some of those items include, potential lights along Mirror Lake Boulevard, two temporary signage requests, one for a fundraiser and the other being a rodeo, a variance that would permit a gravel parking lot at 924 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway, and new patrol cars for the Villa Rica Police Department.