The City of Villa Rica is holding both their City Council work session and meeting Tuesday, Aug. 8. The work session will be held at 1 p.m. and the meeting will be at 6 p.m. to vote on the items.
Some of those items include, potential lights along Mirror Lake Boulevard, two temporary signage requests, one for a fundraiser and the other being a rodeo, a variance that would permit a gravel parking lot at 924 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway, and new patrol cars for the Villa Rica Police Department.
The pathway adjacent to Mirror Lake Boulevard has received a right-of-way easement that will allow the installation of lighting. The City of Villa Rica received a revised cost estimate on the lighting from Greystone Power Corporation at $3,937. The staff recommendation within the memo suggests that the City Council approves of the payment totalling $3,937.00 to Greystone Power to complete the project.
As for the two signage requests, the first is a request from Councilmember Leslie McPherson who is requesting permission to place signage from Wednesday, Oct. 4 to Friday Oct 6. The requested signage includes eight signs that are 4-foot by 4-foot and 50 signs that are 18 inch by 24 inch. The signs will advertise a fundraiser sponsored by the Villa Rica Lions Club and Golden City Lions Club. Staff’s recommendation within the memo is approval.
The second signage request is from Carroll County District 2 Commissioner, Clint Chance. The request is to place temporary signage within the Villa Rica City limits from Thursday, Aug. 10 until Aug. 28. The requested signs will include six 4-foot by 8-foot signs, eight 4-foot by 4-foot signs and fifty 18-inch by 24-inch signs. The signs will advertise the Villa Rica Frontiers’ Rodeo. Staff recommends approval.
The request for a variance from the city’s Paving and Drainage Zoning Ordinance is located at 924 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway. The current Zoning Ordinance requires, “All parking areas, regardless of size, shall be a hard, dust-free surface.” The proposed parking area would be 60 feet by 20 feet. The staff recommends denial listing the reason as, “The request is self-imposed. The applicant cannot meet applicable ADA regulations for non-slip surfaces. Long-term maintenance of the gravel, the lack of a decorative gravel solution and uncontrolled water runoff from the site are all general staff concerns.”
The Villa Rica Police Department will be requesting the purchase of four Ford Utility Interceptors (Explorers) to be used as full-service patrol cars. The total cost of the project will be $272,231.16 with the vehicles being the highest prices at $168,136 from Wade Ford. The other costs include dash/body cameras costing $39,420.80, in-car radios costing $17,706.36, upfitting of the vehicles costing $45,568, and the striping which will be $1,400. Staff recommended approval and added in the memo, “Delaying this purchase until the approval of the new budget will likely result in a greater cost for each vehicle. The savings realized by avoiding the new model year pricing allows the funds to be used on other worthwhile projects.”
These items, along with others, will be discussed during the work session and voted on that evening during the City Council Meeting on Aug. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.