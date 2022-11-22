The holiday spirit will be in downtown Villa Rica on Dec. 3 as the city celebrates its annual Christmas on Main event.
The yearly yuletide event features something for children of all ages, including the Egg Nog Jog, the Reindeer Run 5K, a parade, and a chance for Villa Rica residents to meet Santa and get a head start on their holiday shopping.
All the events are free and will take place rain or shine in downtown Villa Rica.
The day will start early, with registration for the Reindeer Run 5K race at 10:30 a.m. At noon, those who want to participate in the Egg Nog Jog will set off from The Mill amphitheater, 106 Temple St., while participants in the Reindeer Run, which follows the same course, will start at 12:30 p.m.
Leaving The Mill, participants will head out to Stone Street and turn north to Gordon Street, then travel to Candler Street and south to Church Street. The route then heads westerly to North Avenue, then all the way up to Old Stone Road. As the participants approach the intersection with Gold Road, they will reverse course and return to The Mill.
The Mistletoe Market, where homemade arts and crafts are sold, will take place around The Mill from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. The Mistletoe Market is sold out!
The annual Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. downtown, and Santa Claus will make himself available between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. for photos with your children that you can take on your own. At the same time, there will be entertainment on The Mill stage.
The holiday event ends with the lighting of the Villa Rica city Christmas Tree at 7 p.m.
This year, the Christmas on Main Street event is sponsored by Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Crematory, GFL, J. Collins Funeral Home, and Main Street Villa Rica and the City of Villa Rica.
