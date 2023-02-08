The Villa Rica City Council is stepping up in their effort to address homelessness in the city by adopting the urban camping and shopping cart ordinance.
The ordinance was placed on the consent agenda during Tuesday afternoon's work session and passed 5-0 at the regular council meeting Tuesday night. The shopping cart ordinance eventually passed 4-1 opposed by Councilmember Leslie McPherson.
City Attorney David Mecklin laid out the urban camping ordinance saying “it is intended to make clear that we don’t allow people to camp out on the public areas in the city and that if you are going to camp out in the city you at least need permission from the property owner to do it.”
“We’ve got a number of areas in town where people are congregating in town to spend the night," Mecklin said. "We’ve got a bunch of them in the interstate exit loops. I’ve heard mentioned in these council meetings that we’ve got a problem on Industrial Boulevard that there are people camping in the woods there.”
Mecklin has previously used this ordinance in another city that he works in and said “it has been a successful tool for the police to help deal with homeless-type issues in the city.” After Mecklin answered a few questions from the council, the urban camping ordinance was placed on the consent agenda that passed unanimously.
Mecklin also advised on the shopping cart ordinance.
“It does two things, it makes it clear that if you take a shopping cart off the premises you are committing a crime for which you can be cited or arrested.” Mecklin said when laying out the shopping cart ordinance. “It also shifts a burden to the owners of the shopping cart to do several things. The primary one of which is to mark their shopping carts so that we’ll know who they belong to and the second is to come up with an affirmative plan that they will try and regulate their shopping carts.”
McPherson opened the discussion of the shopping cart ordinance saying she did not want it on the consent agenda because, “the council had not addressed this in any other manner other than let’s make legislation or a law and I thought why don’t we just communicate with these businesses and tell them what we are looking for.”
Councilmember Anna McCoy expressed concern for the March 1 effective date.
“Could we not have it take effect April 1 or May 1 in order for there to be time for the businesses to provide feedback and know this is coming?" she asked.
“I wouldn’t object to pushing that effective date out another 30 days, let's say April 1 to give the businesses a little more time,” Mayor Gil McDougal said in agreement with the compromise laid out by McCoy. “I want us to be proactive about this. We had a whole lot of folks show up at the last council meeting to express their concerns about what is happening.”
