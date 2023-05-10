Community Development was the center of the Villa Rica City Council meeting with seven items being on the agenda only five of which were discussed. The most heavily discussed item was the rezoning of 45.26 acres at Punkintown Road and Dallas Highway.
The City of Villa Rica held their work session and City Council meeting on Tuesday in the usual back-to-back format. During the work session 23 items made it into the consent agenda including approval of seven new portable radios for the Villa Rica Police Department, the Powell Park Flooring replacement, and the Waste Pit Easement Agreement. The consent agenda was approved unanimously by the council.
The 45.26 acres of land at Punkintown Road and Dallas Highway was discussed by the Villa Rica City Council for an hour as a part of their three hour meeting. Arpit Realty, LLC was looking to rezone 13 parcels from Single-Family Agricultural(AG) to Commercial Low-Density(C1) and Single-Family Attached(SFA). The request was made in order to use 24 acres to build a proposed 55-plus 120-unit townhome development and use 19 acres as a Commercial Low-Density. The property is in Councilman Leslie McPherson’s ward.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-0 to deny the application and the staff recommended approval with nine initial conditions, two of which were removed during the discussion.
After initial conversations with the developer, the council moved on to public comments where seven members of the community spoke out on the issues they had with the potential. Citizens expressed concerns for traffic, accidents, potential crime, ecological effects, noise and the current infrastructure issues.
After further discussion with the applicant, the City Council came to the time to make a motion.
McPherson made her motion.
“I move to deny the rezoning request for Arpit Realty, LLC for a rezoning from AG to C1 with SFA with the conditions as outlined by staff," she said.Councilman Anna McCoy seconded the motion.
The motion failed with a 2-3 vote. Councilman Danny Carter, Councilman Matthew Momtahan and Councilman Shirley Marchman voted against the motion to deny.
Carter then made a motion of his own saying, “I move to approve the rezoning request from Arpit Realty, LLC for a rezoning from AG to C1 and SFA with the conditions as outlined by staff.”
The motion died on the floor for lack of a second.
Momtahan then made a third motion "to table RA-01-23 to the July meeting.”
The motion was seconded by Marchman. The vote to table was approved 3-2. McPherson and McCoy voted against the motion to table.
The other community development applications began with a Food Truck Vendor Application for La Catrina Street Tacos. The location requested by applicant Joel Lorenzo Sanchez is located at 451 Bankhead Highway in Villa Rica and would serve as the base of operations for La Catrina Street Tacos. The motion to approve was started by McPherson and seconded by Momtahan and passed unanimously
This was followed by a request from Jennifer Wolfe on behalf of PILOT store requesting a variance from the Villa Rica Sign Ordinance for the PILOT billboard. The request is to allow an update to the signage cabinets that would allow a new Dunkin Express sign and digital pricer on the billboard. The staff recommended denial because “The requested variance is entirely self imposed."
After hearing from Wolfe who also presented a video that Mayor Gil McDougal showed appreciation for, the council approved the variance unanimously.
The next request was from MQSK LLC for a variance from the Villa Rica Zoning Ordinance at 395 West Bankhead Highway. The variance would allow a drive-thru for a quick service restaurant in the front yard area and reduce the required landscape buffer along West Bankhead Highway from 20 feet to two feet. The council had some concern for the pick up window of the proposed Little Caesars being on the front of the restaurant but understood that there was not another option given the space. The council approved the Parking Area Landscaping and Drive-Thru Establishment Location unanimously.
The final community development project was a rezoning from Single-Family Agricultural to Commercial Low-Density. The parcel is 1.4 acres in size and features a single-family home located between the Dollar General and a residential structure the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 3-1 to approve. Staff recommended denial believing it is not the highest and best use of the land but was willing to recommend approval with the condition that the applicant be required to create a vehicular connection to the parking lot located at the Dollar General. There would also be a required interparcel connectivity for a future connection with 996 Dallas Road. Carter made a motion to deny seconded by McPherson. The council voted unanimously to deny the motion.
