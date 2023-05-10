GIL MCDOUGAL

Community Development was the center of the Villa Rica City Council meeting with seven items being on the agenda only five of which were discussed. The most heavily discussed item was the rezoning of 45.26 acres at Punkintown Road and Dallas Highway.

The City of Villa Rica held their work session and City Council meeting on Tuesday in the usual back-to-back format. During the work session 23 items made it into the consent agenda including approval of seven new portable radios for the Villa Rica Police Department, the Powell Park Flooring replacement, and the Waste Pit Easement Agreement. The consent agenda was approved unanimously by the council.

