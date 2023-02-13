Sophomore Gracie Byford

Sophomore Gracie Byford is shown.

 Photo by Noah Schroyer

Villa Rica High School boys and girls hosted the Mays Raiders Friday night to finish off their regular season schedule.

The boys were unable to build on their 69-67 win over midtown from Tuesday night, failing to ever hold the lead as they lost 74-50. The girls extended their winning streak to four games pushing on into the region tournament.

Trending Videos