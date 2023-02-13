Villa Rica High School boys and girls hosted the Mays Raiders Friday night to finish off their regular season schedule.
The boys were unable to build on their 69-67 win over midtown from Tuesday night, failing to ever hold the lead as they lost 74-50. The girls extended their winning streak to four games pushing on into the region tournament.
With the win, the Villa Rica Girls (15-8, 10-6) finished the regular season fifth in Region 5-5A. While the Villa Rica Boys (8-16, 6-10) finished their regular season sixth in Region 5-5A.
GIRLS
In the girls game, Villa Rica led after a close first half leading 25-22. Sophomore Gracie Byford led the team to an early lead in the first half with seven points followed by senior Amiya Frazier with six points.
Despite going into the half with a lead over the Raiders, head coach Jemere McCurty wanted to see more from her team. McCurty told her team, “Pick it up. This is our last home game going into the region tournament. We need some momentum. We didn’t get that in the first half and we needed to play.”
The second half began with Villa Rica extending their lead with a 14-6 run capped off by a three from Byford that led to a Raiders timeout. Byford finished the night making a total of six threes and ended with 22 points. Frazier finished with the second most points on 14.
The Wildcats finished the game with a 58-49 victory completing their regular season schedule with a 15-8 record. They will advance to play in the region tournament this week.
“It’s our time to peak now. We’ve finished the regular season.” McCurty said regarding the region tournament, “Tournament time is when you gotta turn it on. We gotta survive so we can go to that state tournament.”
BOYS
The Villa Rica Boys fell behind early to the Raiders 10-0 forcing Interim Head Coach Joseph Williams to call a timeout and get his team back on track. The team managed to get back into the game bringing it back to 14-8. However, Mays ran off with the game in the second quarter leading 31-18 at the break.
The Wildcats’ careless possession led to a turnover margin of 7-4 in the first half. Coach Williams expressed that this was fixable saying, “Everything that happened tonight is correctable. We saw a lot of quality with the guys playing hard. Turnovers are our biggest crutch and all we have to do is minimize.”
The Wildcats offensively were led by senior guard JT Dumas. Dumas led the team in points with 16 on the night including nine in the third quarter. Freshman Xavier Buckner and Senior Ladarius Merrill both finished with double-digit points as well. Buckner ended on 12 points and Merrill finished on 10.
The Villa Rica Boys begin the region tournament Thursday at Benjamin E. Mays High School against Chapel Hill High School (17-8, 12-4) who finished third in region 5-5A.
