Maddie McGuire Villa Rica Softball

Maddie McGuire drove in a game-winning run scored by Olivia Wooten in a 7-6 win over South Paulding on Monday. 

 Photo by Michael Valentine

Villa Rica and South Paulding were tied 6-6 with the Lady Wildcats batting in the bottom of the seventh and final inning.

The bases were loaded after Toree Wofford and Olivia Wooten both earned hits and Emma Seymour was intentionally walked, and Maddie McGuire was next in the order.

