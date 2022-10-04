Villa Rica and South Paulding were tied 6-6 with the Lady Wildcats batting in the bottom of the seventh and final inning.
The bases were loaded after Toree Wofford and Olivia Wooten both earned hits and Emma Seymour was intentionally walked, and Maddie McGuire was next in the order.
On the first pitch, she drilled a ground ball into a fielder's choice. Though it ended in a double play, with no outs, Wooten was able to find home plate for the game-winning run, making the final score 7-6.
This marked Villa Rica's seventh win in a streak that started on Sept. 22 in a 20-0 win against Mays.
South Paulding took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but Villa Rica quickly went up 4-1 in the bottom of the frame thanks to a home run by Wofford and a South Paulding error.
The Lady Wildcats extended their lead with another homer by Wofford in the fourth, this time a two-run shot to make it 6-1.
It was not until the top of the seventh when the Lady Spartans cut into the Wildcats' lead, as both Hannah Barnett and Karli Parker homered to tie things up at six.
The home-run hitters for either team also led the way from the pitcher's circle.
Wofford earned the win for Villa Rica, lasting seven innings, allowing nine hits and six runs while striking out seven.
Parker took the loss for South Paulding. She went three innings, allowing three hits and two runs while walking one. Taylor Daniel started the game for the Spartans and went three-and-two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on four hits while striking out three.
Villa Rica stacked up seven hits in the close win. Wofford and Ferro each managed to find multiple hits for the team, and Wofford went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Villa Rica in hits.
Following their non-region rivalry game against Carrollton on Tuesday, Villa Rica (21-3, 14-0) has just two remaining region games, as they have a double header against Tri-Cities on Thursday.
The Wildcats are at the top of region 5-5A, and with a two-game advantage and a head-to-head tie breaker over the second-place Chapel Hill, they seem to have wrapped up their spot at the top for the regular season.
