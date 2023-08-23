Villa Rica softball atop region with big wins

Villa Rica’s softball team has outscored region opponents 66-0 through four such contests. Pictured is Helaina Magistro in an earlier 19-0 win over Midtown.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

Villa Rica High School’s softball team so far has outscored region opponents 66-0 through four region games.

With this, the Lady Wildcats have played the most region games out of any team so far, and they find themselves at the top of region 5-5A, ahead of Chapel Hill who is 2-0 so far in the region.