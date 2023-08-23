Villa Rica softball atop region with big wins

Villa Rica High School’s softball team so far has outscored region opponents 66-0 through four region games.
With this, the Lady Wildcats have played the most region games out of any team so far, and they find themselves at the top of region 5-5A, ahead of Chapel Hill who is 2-0 so far in the region.
The team has also received state-wide recognition for a fast start. In Coaches Box Georgia’s week-two coaches poll, Villa Rica was ranked No. 10 in class 5A.
Villa Rica started off their season with two region wins, 12-0 at Lithia Springs and 19-0 against Midtown. Then, last Thursday, the Wildcats traveled to Maynard Jackson High School for a 16-0 win, followed most recently by a 19-0 win over Mays at home on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s win lasted just two and a half innings, with Villa Rica scoring 16 runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Olivia Wooten and Chloe Smith also combined for a shutout no-hitter from the circle, with Wooten pitching one inning and Smith pitching two.
The Wildcats had nine hits in the 19-run game, with Emily Ferro and Taylor Lovingood leading the way with two hits each. Ferro also led the team in runs batted in with four, seconded by Lovingood with three.
In the first inning alone, Villa Rica batters were walked eight times, adding to a barrage of four singles, one double, two triples, and three batters hit by a pitch.
Villa Rica’s Aubrey Kerst capped off the win in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run for the final 19-0 score.
As for the night’s extra-base hits, Wooten and Ferro both had triples in the win, and Helaina Magistro had a double.
Villa Rica (5-1-1) has an important region contest this Thursday, Aug. 24, on the road against the second-place Chapel Hill Panthers. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.