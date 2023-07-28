Villa Rica sled dog team headed to World Championships

 Submitted Photo

Living in an area with a climate like that of West Georgia (one that is lucky to get half an inch of snow in the during the coldest part of winter), most do not hear much about sled dogs.

But Anna Marmann of Villa Rica has set out to change that, after she and her sled dog team were selected as one of the top competing teams in the country to be on Team USA for the International Federation of Sleddog Sports (IFSS) Dryland World Championships this November, held in Olvega, Spain.