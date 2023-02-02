Villa Rica High School softball standouts Addison Orr and Toree Wofford participated in National Signing Day by signing their letter of intent to play softball at the collegiate level.
Addison Orr will continue her softball career at Berry College, where she received a Merit Scholarship as well as the Heisman High School Scholarship. Addison plans to major in Elementary Education while at Berry.
Toree Worrord will be playing at Valdosta State University where she received a full Athletic and Academic Scholarship. She will pursue an Engineering degree.
VRHS Softball Coach Cody Skinner expressed how proud he is of both girls, saying “They have been a vital part of our program for 4 years and being able to see them pursue their academic and athletic careers at the next level is a great accomplishment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.