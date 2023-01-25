In compliance with Georgia laws, the city of Villa Rica has set their qualifying fees that would apply for any election occurring in 2023.

According to a public notice from Villa Rica, qualifying fees for the Nov. 7, 2023 election have been established. The setting of these qualifying fees is in accordance with O.C.G.A. §21-2-131(a)(1)(A) which states, “the governing authority of any county or municipality, not later than Feb. 1 of any year in which a general primary, nonpartisan election, or general election is to be held, and at least 35 days prior to the special primary or election in the case of a special primary or special election, shall fix and publish a qualifying fee for each county or municipal office to be filled in the upcoming primary or election.”

