In compliance with Georgia laws, the city of Villa Rica has set their qualifying fees that would apply for any election occurring in 2023.
According to a public notice from Villa Rica, qualifying fees for the Nov. 7, 2023 election have been established. The setting of these qualifying fees is in accordance with O.C.G.A. §21-2-131(a)(1)(A) which states, “the governing authority of any county or municipality, not later than Feb. 1 of any year in which a general primary, nonpartisan election, or general election is to be held, and at least 35 days prior to the special primary or election in the case of a special primary or special election, shall fix and publish a qualifying fee for each county or municipal office to be filled in the upcoming primary or election.”
The qualifying fees for council members is $270 and for mayor the fee is $342. According to the public notice, a candidate may file a pauper’s affidavit instead of paying a qualifying fee. In doing so the candidate shall, under oath, affirm his/her poverty and his/her resulting inability to pay the qualifying fee otherwise required.
According to the public notice, such action also requires the individual to submit a qualifying petition for filing as a pauper signed by 1% of the total registered voters eligible to vote in the last election for the filling of the office the candidate is seeking and the signers of such petition shall be registered and eligible to vote in the election at which such candidate seeks to be elected.
In Villa Rica, the seats up for election are council member Wards 1 and 2, held by Shirley Marchman and Matthew Momtahan, and mayor held by Gil McDougal.
