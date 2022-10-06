Villa Rica is among seven cities in the state that will be enrolled in a state program designed to help towns across Georgia improve housing and beautify their communities.

According to a press release, the city was notified late last week that it had qualified for the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing (GICH) program, a “highly sought-after designation” that, over the next three years, will help the city develop housing strategies for neighborhood revitalization and seek out affordable developments for elderly, disabled, and moderate-income households.

