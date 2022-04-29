Members of the city of Villa Rica local government were present at this week’s Board of Commissioners work session on Thursday to give a presentation in hopes of reaching an agreement with Carroll County regarding the Eastside Tax Allocation District.
The County Commissioners’ vote to enter into such an agreement is set to take place on Tuesday night at the regularly scheduled Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal came to the Board of Commissioners work session on Thursday with City Manager Tom Barber and Public Information Officer Ken Denney, to provide information about the tax allocation district and lay groundwork for what the city hopes to be an intergovernmental agreement.
“What we are asking the county to do is essentially defer the collection of the additional property tax generated from the development until such time that we have paid off the bond,” McDougal said to the BOC.
To define a TAD, it can be used as a financing tool for land or infrastructure in “blighted or difficult to develop areas.”
Villa Rica voters gave the city the authority to create a TAD in 2018.
There are four nodes, or areas of potential developments, within the TAD, all four nodes have a form of new housing in the plans including apartments, townhomes and single-family houses. One node, known as the Fuqua Development, is slated to contain retail space.
Fuqua Development LP was established in March 2012 by Jeff Fuqua, Principal, and Heather Correa, Partner. Jeff Fuqua, the company’s namesake, was a Sembler executive for 24 years and was a Board member, Partner and President when he left Sembler to start the new development company.
Fuqua Development is a real estate development firm specializing in urban retail mixed-use su%ers.
The developers of these housing complexes describe them as high end with some targeting ages 55 and older and others targeting Generation Z.
Villa Rica worked with developers to have an influence on the growth in the city to be mindful of Villa Rica’s schools’ enrollment since schools in the Villa Rica cluster have reached capacity, according to McDougal.
The apartments that are planned to be built with Arbour Valley in node 1 were approved three years ago and are in progress already.
Fuqua Developments will consist of a grocery store as well as retail shops and restaurants in addition to the housing developments in Node 2.
Villa Rica officials want to build a road that would connect Mirror Lake to downtown that would include golf cart paths and walking trails. The roads would be North Carroll to Shoreline, also referred to as the Eastside connector, Anderson to Old Stone and Church to West Ruby.
Mirror Lake and downtown are separated by a currently undeveloped land that has been undeveloped due to the complexity of the terrain. This area has been zoned industrial for at least 50 years, according to McDougal who met with the Times-Georgian last week.
The engineer’s estimated cost for all three roads is $15 million, per McDougal’s presentation. The tax revenue from the higher-valued properties within the TAD is what would be used to pay back the money spent for the infrastructure, according to McDougal.
It is estimated to take approximately 10 years to pay back the money and in that time Villa Rica is asking the county to defer collecting the taxes in the TAD until the bonds are paid back.
What is being collected in undeveloped property taxes will continue to be collected, according to McDougal.
The city says the county and city schools will collect sales tax revenue for the county’s LOST and SPLOST as well as the Board of Education’s ESPLOST. That sales tax revenue will come from the retail portion of the Fuqua Development.
The annual ad valorem after the bonds are paid off is expected to be $993,000 with growth focused along the I-20 corridor. Sales tax revenue coming entirely from the Fuqua Node is estimated at $2 million per year according to Fuqua’s estimation.
Villa Rica authorities say the TAD is a tool that will help the city influence future growth within the TAD and possibly the entire county.
The Board of Commissioners will vote on whether they will move forward with an agreement with the city of Villa Rica in their meeting Tuesday, May 3 at 6 p.m.
