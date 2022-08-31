Central Lions - Running Back Jonaz Walton - Rushed for 243 yards and three TDs, averaging 15.2 yards per carry in a 35-20 win over Bowdon

Carrollton Trojans - Running Back Bryce Hicks - Caught two touchdowns including the winning touchdown in a 28-21 win over South Paulding

Haralson County Rebels - Running Back Kael Whiddon - Had the winning touchdown rush and two-point conversion rush in a 15-14 win over Bremen

Mt. Zion Eagles - Running Back/Safety Sherrod Montgomery, Jr. - Had three touchdown carries including a 43-yarder, also had an interception in a 43-0 win over Greenville

