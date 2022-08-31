All nine batters earned a hit Tuesday night for Villa Rica softball as they put up a 26-0 win over Creekside on the road.
In the first inning, the Lady Wildcats took advantage of a total of seven walks thrown by Creekside pitcher Maya Smith, on top of a lead-off double by Addie Orr and singles by Taylor Lovingood and Emily Ferro.
After one inning, it was 9-0 Villa Rica.
Batting in the second, Villa Rica attacked deep, this time facing Rhianna Weaver in the circle. The inning was highlighted by two inside-the-park home runs, including a line-drive, two-run homer by Aubrey Kerst and a solo fly-ball homer by Olivia Wooten.
Also earning big hits in the inning were Maddie McGuire and Emma Seymour who led the inning off with doubles, as well as Ferro who hit a two-run, fly-ball triple. Once Creekside was able to escape the inning, it was 17-0 Villa Rica.
And the Lady Wildcats did not slow down. In the third and final inning, Villa Rica racked up a total of seven hits, including five doubles and two singles. As Savannah Wren scored on a passed ball for the last run of the inning, it was 26-0.
In total, the Lady Wildcats racked up 15 hits in the region win. Kerst, Ferro, Seymour and McGuire all had multiple hits, and Ferro and Kerst both went three-for-three at the plate to lead the team. Through 11 games this season, Villa Rica averages roughly 13.4 runs per game.
On top of the team’s big offensive night, it was also a shutout win for Villa Rica’s pitching staff and defense. Kerst started in the circle for the Wildcats, throwing a no-hitter for two innings on a total of six strikeouts. Ferro pitched the bottom of the final inning and was able to keep Creekside off the board.
The Wildcats also did not commit a single error in the field, with Seymour making the most plays with eight.
Villa Rica remains at the top of region 5-5A, now with a perfect 7-0 region record. The Lady Wildcats beat the second-place team, Chapel Hill, at a score of 12-3 last Thursday.
