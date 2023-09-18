The City of Villa Rica recognized Deputy City Manager Sarah Andrews during last week’s council meeting as well as through a Facebook post from the City of Villa Rica. Andrews is moving on from the City of Villa Rica to enter the private sector.
Andrews originally moved from Texas to serve as the city’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 2015, but according to the Facebook post, “in 2021 her hard work and knowledge of city government earned her a promotion to deputy city manager.”
Andrews has been instrumental in saving the City of Villa Rica money during her time as both CFO and Deputy City Manager. According to statistics provided by Christ Montesinos, the Special Projects Director, the city has received $3,576,119 in grants since July 2020.Some of the projects include, $1,746,397 for the phase 2 of the Mirror Lake Connector and $1,144,000 for a streetscape project.
During the Villa Rica City Council meeting, Mayor Gil McDougal spoke about Andrews saying, “I wanted to recognize Sarah Andrews, our Deputy City Manager and Chief Financial Officer. It came as quite a shock a couple of weeks ago when Sarah announced that she would be leaving the city to begin a new career in the private sector.” McDougal continued, “Tom may be the City Manager, but it was Sarah’s warm demeanor and kindness that won over staff. She has given numerous briefings to me, council members, and members of the public. I can tell you that all our city staff members are very sad to see her go, because she was more of a friend and a sister than a supervisor. But we all wish her great success; we knew that we couldn’t keep her here forever. “
