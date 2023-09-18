Sarah Andrews

The City of Villa Rica recognized Deputy City Manager Sarah Andrews during last week’s council meeting as well as through a Facebook post from the City of Villa Rica. Andrews is moving on from the City of Villa Rica to enter the private sector.

Andrews originally moved from Texas to serve as the city’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 2015, but according to the Facebook post, “in 2021 her hard work and knowledge of city government earned her a promotion to deputy city manager.”