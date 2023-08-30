The Villa Rica City Council voted Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 to rollback the millage rate to 5.822 after the request of Villa Rica of Mayor Gil McDougal that the 2024 budget use only the new growth part of the tax digest, not the value of reassessed properties.
This is a drop from the old rate which was 6.25 mills. The new rate is the second lowest tax rate for the City of Villa Rica in 30 years. This is also the second year in a row that new growth has been higher than inflationary or reassessment values.
As mentioned during Tuesday’s meeting, the roll back in the millage rate will require cuts to the FY 2024 budget which was proposed after the roll back at $46.6 million. The final budget is expected to be adopted during the City Council meeting on Sept. 12.
According to a press release from the City of Villa Rica, “McDougal explained that for the past two consecutive years, the value of new property on the city’s tax digest has exceeded the reassessed value of existing properties.”
The release also discussed the calculation of a rollback millage rate and the purpose of it.
“Because property market values generally rise due to inflation, the state requires taxing authorities like the city, the county, and the county school board to calculate a rollback millage rate. The rollback rate is intended to offset inflationary growth and produce the same amount of tax revenues for the current year as the previous year — just as if there had been no reassessment.”
McDougal spoke during the meeting prior to the vote and said, “Every homeowner here tonight and across the city is aware the assessment on their property by the counties has been increasing. They are also aware that our city is growing. With our Tax Allocation District and other projects undertaken in the past year, we have sought to plan the development of our city so that the growth will offset the burden on our taxpayers.”
McDougal explained to the council that Villa Rica made the commitment long ago to work through and grow out of the problems that have been caused by the economic slowdowns and 2008 housing crisis. According to the release, “He said that because of the policies of careful, controlled growth — represented by the Tax Allocation District among other city initiatives — the city’s growth side of the city’s tax digest has increased over the past two years.”
“New growth is pushing $600,000, while the value of reassessed property in the city is under $435,000.”
McDougal continued discussing that the growth has allowed the budget planners, “the freedom to factor only new growth into our budget calculations.”
According to the release, McDougal praised the council members for their unanimous vote to roll back the millage rate of Villa Rica.
“Being mayor is about leadership, and the ability of that leader to build consensus,” McDougal said. “I want to thank the members of the council who voted unanimously on this millage rate tonight, and I look forward to our work together as we agree on how to cut spending to balance the budget.”
The proposed 2024 budget was already cut by $2 million of projects that were recommended by city staffers. The new tax rate will require another $438,000 according to a presentation that was made prior to the vote.
As McDougal recommended a full roll back, he said, “I am prepared tonight to identify the cuts needed to provide a balanced budget which will result in an additional reduction of $438,000 from the proposed budget.”
“Whether we would grow or not was never the question, the question was how we would pay for the badly needed upgrades, repairs, and maintenance of the city’s infrastructure,” McDougal said.
“I promised planned responsible growth would lead to a lower tax burden on our property owners and tonight I delivered on that promise.” McDougal finished saying “We aren’t just talking; we’re working every day to deliver for the citizens of Villa Rica.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.