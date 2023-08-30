The Villa Rica City Council voted Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 to rollback the millage rate to 5.822 after the request of Villa Rica of Mayor Gil McDougal that the 2024 budget use only the new growth part of the tax digest, not the value of reassessed properties.

This is a drop from the old rate which was 6.25 mills. The new rate is the second lowest tax rate for the City of Villa Rica in 30 years. This is also the second year in a row that new growth has been higher than inflationary or reassessment values.